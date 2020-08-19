Gertraud K. Antonowitsch, 86, of St. Joseph passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in South Bend.
A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road., St. Joseph. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, St. Joseph. Out of respect to social distancing and keeping the community safe, masks will be required. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from noon-1 p.m. also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to donor’s choice. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.
Gertraud was born April 22, 1934, to Ewald and Gretchen Wegner in Stettin, Germany. On July 21, 1951, she married Theodor Antonowitsch in Germany. Following their wedding they immigrated to the United States. Together, they owned Quality Builders, Inc. in Berrien Springs and also owned and operated Scott Lake East Camp Ground in Bloomingdale, Mich. Gertraud was a founding member of St. Joe Kickers Sport Club, where she was active for many years. She enjoyed dancing, especially polka; singing in the Warblers Choir at the Whitcomb, crocheting various items, bird and wildlife watching in her later years, and tending to her flower garden. She also loved to cook German food and desserts.
Gertraud is survived by her children: Christiana (W.G.) Smith, Paul (Krista) Antonowitsch and Angelika (Charles) Colpitts; grandchildren: Erik (Brandy) Antonowitsch, David (Cara) Antonowitsch, Ryan Colpitts and Kurt Antonowitsch; great-grandchildren: Ava and Isla Antonowitsch; and special family friends: Janet Loomis and Mona Hughes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodor Antonowitsch; son, Herbert Antonowitsch; sister, Helga Bolz; and half-brother, Herbert Antonowitsch.