Gertrude E. Rea
Gertrude E. Rea, 85, of St. Joseph passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at home.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle Hospice or The Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Gertrude was born on July 28, 1934, in Pickford, Mich., to John Lorne and Josephine (Hancock) Steele. She was a graduate of Pickford High School. On Jan. 5, 1957, she wed Albert Rea in Pickford. Gertrude worked for the United States Postal Service in St. Joseph as a clerk for 27 years before retiring. In her spare time, she enjoyed going for rides, spending time with family and traveling.
She is survived by her children, Penny (Daniel) Strine of St. Joseph, Kenneth Rea of New Buffalo, Randy (Donna) Rea of St. Joseph and Debra Rea of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Kevin, Keith, Matt, Sherrie and Vanessa; nine great-grandchildren; brother, John Steele; sister, Edith (Bernard) McLeod; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Alvina Tasma; and brothers, Donald Steele and Luther Steele.