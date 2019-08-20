Gitta Muller
Gitta Muller, 82, of St. Joseph passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. at her home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at noon on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Friends may visit from 10 a.m.-noon Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan. Those wishing to share a memory of Gitta online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Gitta was born Nov. 28, 1936, in Germany. On Jan. 31, 1958, she married the love of her life, Wolfgang Muller, in Hamburg, Germany. In 1958 she and Wolfgang immigrated to the United States. Gitta worked as a seamstress for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling and going on shopping trips with her friend, Betty, as well as morning coffee with her lifelong friend, Gerdi.
Gitta is survived by her friends, Betty Layton, Gerdi Seigel and Suzanne Schultz.