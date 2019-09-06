Glenda Joyce (Austin) Ash
Glenda Joyce (Austin) Ash, 67, of Benton Harbor, Mich., went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 28, 2019, under the care of Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
Born May 10, 1952, in Sebring, Fla., as a young child she relocated to Benton Harbor. She graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1970. Glenda was a longtime resident and a member of Progressive Missionary Baptist Church.
Left to mourn are husband, Charles M. Ash; sons, Charles E. (Karmyn) Austin and Cassius K. (DaeVida) Ash; daughter, Angel I. Ash, with biological father, Leon (Thelma) Anderson; two grandsons, Samir A. Ash and Rhyse A. Ash; granddaughter, Bella A. Austin; sister, Izena V. (Emanuel) Burrell; a special niece, Erica Y. Young; sisters-in-law, Isabel Ash and Dawn Ash; and a niece, a host of nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends.
Glenda was preceded in death by her father, Isaac E. Austin; her mother, Rosa Mae Jeffries; her stepfather, Johnnie Jeffries; her mother-in-law, Mildred Ash; three brothers, Willie J. Raines, Ronald S. Raines and Stuart L. Raines; and a son, Rahshaan A. Ash, all of whom loved her dearly.
Services will be held Sept. 10, 2019, at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 245 Pipestone St., Benton Harbor. Family and friend visitation hour is from 10 to 11 a.m. Memorial services start at 11 a.m.