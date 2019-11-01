Glenda Mae Taylor
Glenda Mae Taylor, 84, of Watervliet passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
Services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma, where visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday. Burial will be in North Shore Memory Gardens. Donations in memory of Glenda may be made to Hartford General Baptist Church. Those wishing to leave an online message of remembrance may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.
Glenda was born Nov. 21, 1934, in Rector, Ark., to Ollie and Ethel (Glass) McCoy. She was formerly employed for 13 years by V. M. Corporation, and then 25 years by Kaywood Corporation, retiring in 1991. Glenda was a good Christian woman and founding member of Hartford General Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Roland, whom she married June 18, 1955; two daughters, Sharon (John) Williamson and Kimberly (Matt) Brooks, both of Watervliet; a stepson, Terry (Kathy) Taylor of Decatur, Ala.; two sisters, Hildred Saxman of Berrien Springs and Martha (Bill) Molter of Benton Harbor; and two brothers, Rudy McCoy of Stevensville and Bob (Bev) McCoy of Benton Harbor. Also surviving are grandchildren, Angie (Tom) Wilson of Dowagiac, Terry Taylor Jr. of Hartsell, Ala., and Joe (Andrea) Taylor of Decatur, Ala.; and one great-grandson, Eli Taylor.
In addition to her parents, Glenda was preceded in death by a sister, June Alton; and a brother, Billy McCoy.