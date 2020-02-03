Glenn Andrew “Andy” Olson, 60, of South Haven, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at his home.
A bouncing baby boy, he was born July 15, 1959, to adoring parents Theodore Edwin and Beatrice Joan (Empson) Olson in South Haven. Always a clever fellow, Andy excelled in academics and exercised his physical prowess as an amazing high school athlete before graduating from South Haven High School in 1977. In pursuit of higher education, he graduated from Kalamazoo Valley Community College Police Academy in 1984. He faithfully served the people of his community for 30 years as a Deputy Sheriff for the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department.