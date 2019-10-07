Glenn Merritt
Glenn “Sid” Merritt, 62, of Coloma died at his home on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct 9, at the Davidson Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Coloma. Burial will follow in Coloma Cemetery. The visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Davidson Chapel. Please leave messages, memories, or photos at www.florin.net.
Glenn was born on Aug. 6, 1957 in Benton Harbor to Marvin and Clara Merritt. He was employed as a maintenance supervisor at Taylor Rental and before that at Coloma Frozen Foods. He was a tinkerer who could fix almost anything. Glenn also enjoyed the outdoors, including camping, hunting and fishing. He liked playing with his dogs and was a joker with everyone. Glenn was an honest and lovable man who always told everyone “the way it is."
His family includes his children, Dawn Ruple of Coloma, Glenn Merritt Jr. of Coloma, and Lisa Merritt of Watervliet; his brother, Robert Merritt of Watervliet; his sisters, Betty Baum of Eau Claire, Joyce Tubbe of Lufkin, Texas, Ruby Smith of Watervliet, Carol Hanners of Eau Claire, and Dorothy Hardy of Alamo, Ga.; 12 grandchildren; his first great-grandchild; and his fiancé, Sandy Holcomb of Coloma.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Richard, Larry, Charles, and Hubert.