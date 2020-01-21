Glenn Zerler, 82, passed away at 7:23 a.m., Jan. 18, 2020, with his wife, Kathy, and his longtime caregiver, Marcia Grajauskis, at his bedside.
Glenn was a traveler with an incomparable wanderlust. He loved Lake Michigan and the West Basin Marina, where he served on the Recreational Harbor Authority. He was skillful piloting his boats along the shores of the Great Lakes, through the intercoastal waterways, and up into Canada’s North Channel. He collected cars, kept them in pristine condition, and won awards at car shows. He loved to fly.
In his 30-year career at Whirlpool, Glenn traveled nationally and internationally. As he flew over this country, he decided to retire early and visit every state in America and every province in Canada. He made that promise a reality, bought a motor coach, and with Kathy as navigator, they traveled for 25 years, taking their beloved dogs with them, and spending time in every national park.
Glenn was known for his wit, good humor, reading and listening to the news, and passionately caring for the people and animals he loved. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Michigan State University.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years; brothers-in-law, Gary (Pat) and David Schultz; sister-in-law, Karen Schultz; special sisters, Jennifer Schultz and Eleanor Marquis; nephew, Jeff; and nieces, Erin, Jenny, Ericka, Abigail, Nora and Lena Kathryn.
He was preceded by his parents, Frieda (Klemm) and Irvin Zerler; and his sister, Joan.
Glenn’s funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at First Congregational Church, 2001 Niles Ave., St. Joseph, with Pastor Jeffrey Hubers officiating.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23 at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Private burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Glenn’s name to Caring Circle’s Hospice Services, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph.
Those wishing to leave a condolence online can do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.