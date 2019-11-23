Gloria Ann Reece
Gloria Ann Reece, 55, of Benton Harbor departed this life Nov. 15, 2019, at home.
A service celebrating her life will be held at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Unity Temple COGIC, Benton Harbor, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Gloria was born April 24, 1964, to Doc Reece and the late Katherine Jones Denson in Benton Harbor. She attended Benton Harbor Area Schools and graduated with the Benton Harbor class of 1982. Gloria accepted Christ at a young age and attended Unity Temple COGIC. She worked various jobs and most recently as a home health aide on behalf of Child and Family Services.
Gloria leaves to cherish her memory: her father, Doc Reece; sons, Domiro Jones and Timothy Evans II; granddaughter, D’Merra Jones; sister, Yolanda Denson; stepfather, Ivory Denson; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Gloria was preceded in death by her mother, Katherine Jones Denson; maternal grandparents, Curley and Mamie Jones; and great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson.