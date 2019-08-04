Gloria Ann Wott
Gloria Ann Wott, 76, of Bridgman passed away July 7, 2019.
Gloria was born in Chicago on Feb. 22, 1943. After graduating from Lindblom High School in 1961, she was married the following year on Jan. 5, 1962, to Herbert Wott. She and her beloved husband shared 52 beautiful years together until his passing in 2014.
Gloria worked in the banking industry for many years prior to launching a career with the U.S. Postal Service, from which she retired. Gloria enjoyed bowling and she was active in leagues in Tampa, Fla., and Chicago. When her children were growing up, she donated her time participating in fundraising activities for their Little League teams. She loved and missed her club in Chicago and enjoyed lifelong friendships with those ladies across the lake. Gloria was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 331 in Bridgman. Over her 31 years of service, she held many titles, including: Auxiliary President, Poppy Chairman and Membership chairman. She loved her country and the veterans.
She enjoyed traveling with close friends over the years, especially with her girlfriends. Gloria always seemed to have good luck on her side, as she was always finding a coin waiting to be picked up. Her main priority in life was her family. She always placed them first and looked after her husband, children and grandchildren. People who’ve had the opportunity to be a part of her life will miss her dearly. We take comfort in knowing that she is with her husband and many others in Heaven.
She is survived by her three children, Brian (Tina) Wott, Stephen Wott and Darren (Jennifer) Wott; her two grandchildren, Darren (Vanessa) Wott Jr. and Gabrielle Wott; and her great-granddaughter, Kinsley Wott.
Gloria was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Smith; her husband, Herbert Wott; and her grandson, Sebastian Wott.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Ministries in Bridgman. A gravesite ceremony at Graceland Cemetery will immediately follow. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at: https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/gloria-wott-obituary?pid=193371083. Donations can be given to Immanuel Lutheran Ministries in Bridgman or Bridgman American Legion Auxiliary Unit 331.