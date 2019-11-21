Gloria Jean Clark
The Rev. Dr. Gloria Jean Clark, 59, of Kalamazoo, formerly of Benton Harbor went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 17, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo.
A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Union Memorial A.M.E., Benton Harbor, followed by a celebration of life service at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Mendel Center, Benton Harbor.
The Rev. Dr. Clark was born to the late Sam and Ura Jean Smith, in Benton Harbor, on March 3, 1960. She accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age. Dr. Clark graduated from BHHS with the great class of 1978. She married the love of her life, Otis Edward Clark III, on Aug. 17, 1980.
In 1990, Gloria accepted her call into ministry and completed her bachelor’s degree at Andrews University. She began her teaching career in Benton Harbor Area Schools. She enrolled in Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary and earned her Master of Divinity in 1998 and obtained her Doctor of Divinity in 2014.
Gloria leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Otis E. Clark III; children, Leona Tucker, Tamika Meeks, Otis Kynte (Joi) Clark IV, Lettia Nichols and Dondrell Clark; grandchildren: Glorian Gonzales, Casenia Tucker, Timothy Nichols Jr., Aniya Clark, Jaia Clark, Rashard Clark, Amare Nichols, Otis Edris Clark V, Trayvonna Meeks, Trayvon Sterling, Juvon Hill and Glennisha Hawkins; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Sam (Donna) Smith III, Adrian Smith and Roderic Smith; her one and only sister, DeeAnn Parker (Chris) Jakes; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Ura Jean Smith; and grandparents, A.D. and Florette Parker.