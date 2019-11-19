Gloria Lou Pribbernow
Gloria Lou Pribbernow, 86, of St. Joseph passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Royalton Manor, St. Joseph.
Gloria was born on May 25, 1933, to Herman and Millie Schuhknecht in Benton Harbor. She graduated from Benton Harbor High School and married Dale Pribbernow in 1954.
Gloria is survived by her children, Brad (Karen) Pribbernow of Riverside, Cynthia (Jim) Hospodarsky of Conyers, Ga., and Tracy Pribbernow of St. Joseph; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Mille Schuhknecht; husband, Dale Pribbernow; son, Jeff Pribbernow; and sister, Helen Bartalone.
