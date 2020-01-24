Gloria M. Agay, 79, of St. Joseph passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Caretel Inns of Lakeland.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 220 Church St., with Fr. Arul Lazar officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 3-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. A rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Society of St. Vincent DePaul (SVDP). Those wishing to leave a memorial contribution online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.