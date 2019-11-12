Gordon Dean Blackmer
Gordon Dean Blackmer, 96, of Stevensville died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Woodland Terrace in Bridgman.
Gordon was born Sept. 24, 1923, in Flint, Mich., to parents Myrtle Marie (Dean) and David Allen Blackmer. He was one of five siblings. Gordon proudly served in the U.S. Navy in World War II from 1941-1946, stationed in the Asiatic Pacific. Upon honorable discharge in January 1946, he returned to Flint, began working for the Buick Railroad, following in his father's footsteps, and married Pauline Louise Root in August. They had one son, Gordon Root Blackmer.
Upon Gordon's retirement in 1983, they retired to their cottage on Burt Lake, and later relocated to Stevensville to be near their son and grandchildren. Gordon attended Lakeshore High School sporting events year round, which did not go unnoticed by the athletes, who befriended him. He also joined a coffee group which he attended faithfully, no matter the weather. He was a light-hearted, kind person who gathered friends wherever he went. He is already missed.
Gordon was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Pauline Blackmer; his parents; brother, Lee Blackmer; and sister, Margaret (Blackmer) Bigger.
He is survived by his son, Gordon Root Blackmer (Linda); grandson, Jason Blackmer (Kara); granddaughter, Lane Blackmer; great-grandson, Dean Blackmer; sisters, Donna Irgang and Myrtle Taylor; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Many thanks to his neighbors, "the coffee guys," Dr. G., Woodland Terrace and the awesome staff whom he loved and Caring Circle Hospice and his adopted community for helping to enrich his life.
A graveside Celebration of Life memorial will be held at Hickory Bluff Cemetery in Spring 2020 to allow for safe travel, with a gathering afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gordon's memory may be made to The Conservation Fund, 1655 N. Fort Myer Dr., Suite 1300, Arlington, VA 22209 or www.conservationfund.org.