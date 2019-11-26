Gordon Everett Banasik
Gordon Everett Banasik, 90, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at his home, Hazel Findlay Country Manor in St. Johns, Mich., with his daughter by his side.
Gordon was born Oct. 13, 1929, in Langdon, N.D. He was the son of Frieda and John Banasik. After the loss of his father at a young age, Gordon was raised by his mother, Frieda Banasik, later wed to Charlie Green after her children were adults. Gordon was the second youngest of seven children.
After graduating from high school, Gordon served in the U.S. Air Force for four years during the Korean War before being honorably discharged. Gordon completed a two-year printing program at Wahpeton State School of Science in North Dakota, which prepared him for his future career in printing. He began work at The Redfield Press in Redfield, S.D., where he met the love of his life, advertising manager, Carol Joan Mielke.
Gordon and Joan were married Aug. 15, 1954, in Joan’s hometown, Watertown, S.D. Gordon and Joan enjoyed 62 years of marriage until Joan’s passing in 2016. Together they moved to Germany in 1954, where Gordon worked for The Stars and Stripes, the military newspaper, and where their two eldest sons were born.
In 1959, Gordon and Joan moved to Watervliet, where they purchased the longstanding weekly newspaper, The Watervliet Record, which they owned until March of 1984. Gordon was subsequently employed in the prep department at Patterson Printing in Benton Harbor for 11 years, and at Imperial Printing Company’s layout/prep department in St. Joe for 10 years. He and Joan were members of the Watervliet, and then the Coloma United Methodist Church for many years. Gordon and Joan lived in Watervliet for 56 years before moving to St. Johns in 2015 due to health issues.
Gordon is survived by his five children: Barry (Karen) Banasik of Webster, N.Y., Ben (Betsy) Banasik of Menomonee Falls, Wis., Barbara (Rick) Stock of Granger, Ind., Bob (Sheila) Banasik of Coloma and Brad (MaryJo) Banasik of Okemos, Mich.; brothers, Jack of Langdon, N.D., and Allyn (Laurie) of Fargo, N.D.; sister, Donna Foreman of Tulsa, Okla.; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gordon’s family will host a visitation, celebration of life and luncheon on Friday, Nov. 29, at Coloma United Methodist Church, 144 S. Church St., Coloma. The visitation will begin at 10 a.m., and the funeral service with military rites will start at approximately 11 a.m., which will be followed by the luncheon in the basement of the church.
Memorials may be made to Hazel I. Findlay Country Scott Manor, 1101 S. Scott Road, St. Johns, MI 48879.