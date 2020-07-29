Gordon L. “Lee” Mikesell, 81, of Stevensville lost his battle to Parkinson’s on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Starks and Menchinger Funeral Home, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Dan Golliday officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Napier Parkview Baptist Church. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.