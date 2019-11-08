Gordon Russell James
Gordon Russell James, 80, of New Buffalo passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in his home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel in New Buffalo. Gordon will be cremated and his final resting place is at Pine Grove Cemetery in New Buffalo.
Gordon was born on March 7, 1939, in Three Oaks, to the late Russell and Florence (Gable) James. He served his country while in the U.S. Navy. He owned and operated Harbor Country Roofing for 30 years. He was an avid "collector" going to flea markets, auctions and garage sales looking for treasures. Gordon also enjoyed NASCAR. But most of all, he was a true family man; he loved going to family events – birthday parties, sporting events, anything to do with family.
Gordon is survived by his four sons: Russell of New Buffalo, Robert (Mary) of LaPorte, Ind., Randy (Michelle Tidwell) of New Carlisle, Ind., and Ryan of Three Oaks; five grandchildren: Tyler, Kyle, Taylor, Alec and Chloe; brothers, Ray (Jean) and Terry, both of New Buffalo; and sisters, Barbara Bolton of Three Oaks and Sharon Motycka of New Buffalo.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Carole, in 2008; brothers, Richard and Larry; and sisters, Shirley Schroeder, Joanne Motycka and Judy Bohne.
A graveside service with military honors by the New Buffalo American Legion Post 169 will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in Pine Grove Cemetery. Immediately following these services, an open house celebrating Gordon’s life will be at the New Buffalo American Legion.