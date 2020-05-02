Gracie “Honey” Ferguson, 80, of Benton Harbor, formerly of Clarksdale, Miss., departed this life on April 20, 2020, at Hallmark Living Nursing Home in Benton Harbor. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held later in the summer so that all family and friends may attend.
Gracie was born on Aug. 8, 1939, in Drew, Miss., to Awster and Mellie Brady. She relocated to Benton Harbor in 2017 so that she was closer to family. Gracie was mostly quiet and listened to everything. She would talk to you if she knew you or if she was just ready to have a conversation about the good old days.