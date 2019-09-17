Gregory Dale Kaiser
Gregory Dale Kaiser, 59, of Stevensville passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Mich., due to complications from a motorcycle accident.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at The Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Friends may meet with the family from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to Chikaming Open Lands, 12291 Red Arrow Hwy., Sawyer, MI 49125. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Greg was born Tuesday, Aug. 2, 1960, in Buchanan, the son of Raymond Kaiser and Darlene (Layman) Kaiser. On May 7, 1983, he married Vickie Sue Koebel, and they shared 36 years together. He was a 1978 graduate from River Valley High School and went on to study at Ferris State University. After college, Greg went to work for the South Shore Railroad. In 1988 he founded Dunes Development in Harbert. He was a member of Three Oaks American Legion Post 204. Greg enjoyed riding his Harley or dirt bike, golfing, boating and watching U of M Football.
Greg is survived by his wife, Vickie; daughter, Casey (Matthew Ashton) Kaiser; mother, Darlene Frank; brother, Dan (Michele) Kaiser; mother-in-law, Vivian Koebel; sister-in-law, Deb (Rich) Hildebrandt; brothers-in-law, Joe (Tina) Koebel and Jon Koebel; stepmother, Mary Kaiser; and nieces and nephews: Austin Kaiser, Morgan Kaiser, Evin (Sudeep) Hildebrandt-Perumbakkam, Adri (Justin) Boone, Phoenix Koebel and Jonah Koebel.
Greg was also preceded in death by his father, Raymond Kaiser; and his father-in-law, George Koebel.