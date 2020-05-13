Gregory Kelly, 58, formerly of Benton Harbor, departed this life on April 21, 2020, in Lansing, Mich.
Gregory Renardo Kelly was the fourth child and only son of the late Maxine Turner-Kelly. He was born June 26, 1961, in Benton Harbor, to the late Maxine Turner-Kelly and William (Hoggie) Booker. Gregory Renardo Kelly, was affectionately known as “Scotty” and “New York Scotty.” He attended Benton Harbor Area Schools. Gregory left Benton Harbor at the age of 17 to pursue his dream as an entrepreneur. He resided in New York for 20 years prior to returning to Michigan.