Gregory Lawrence Wagner
Gregory Lawrence Wagner, 78, of Sawyer died peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in his residence in the presence of his family.
Greg was born Aug. 28, 1941, the 12th of 15 children of John and Jean Wagner of Chicago. He married Margaret “Peggy” Catherine Harrington on Oct. 17, 1964, in Chicago.
Greg served honorably in the U.S. Army Missile Command in Fort Carson, Colo., from 1959 to 1962. He then worked as a brakeman and conductor for CSX Railroad for 35 years.
Greg will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Peggy Wagner of Sawyer; one daughter, Margaret Mary “Maggie” (Jerry) Olson of Harbert; two sons, Gregory John (Joey) Wagner and Gary Lawrence (Kimberly) Wagner, both of Eden Prairie, Minn.; four grandchildren, Nicholas Rosenbaum, Kathryn (Payton) Aubrey, Natalie Wagner and Grant Wagner; two great-grandchildren, Rylynn Rosenbaum and Miles Aubrey; one sister, Patsy (Jerry) Javier; two brothers, William (Pat) Wagner and Timothy (Joan) Wagner; three sisters-in-law, Mary Wagner, Janice Wagner and Joan Wagner; one brother-in-law, Bill Wilson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Barbra Wilson; and 10 brothers: Eddie Wagner, Jack Wagner, James Wagner, Robert Wagner, Wayne Wagner, Ronald Wagner, Tommy Wagner, Terrence Wagner, Randall Wagner and Daniel Wagner.
Family and friends will gather from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 6781 Sawyer Road, Sawyer, with Father Vanathaiyan Savariuthu MSFS officiating. Mr. Wagner’s remains will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery in Chikaming Township, where he will be accorded full military honors.
The family prefers contributions be made in memory of Gregory to either St. Agnes Catholic Church, 6781 Sawyer Road, Sawyer, MI 49125, or the American Diabetes Association, 20700 Civic Center Dr., Suite 100, Southfield, MI 48076.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.