Gretchen Anderson
Gretchen Anderson, 67, of Niles died peacefully, after a year and half illness, Dec. 9, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville, surrounded by family.
Gretchen was born in Minneapolis to Richard Anderson, an electrical engineer and professor, and Claire Anderson, who ran a scientific equipment import company, both living. Her siblings are: sister, Betty Lise Anderson (spouse William Thalgott), and brother, Karl Anderson (spouse Marilyn).
Gretchen met her husband, Bill Shane, at international folk dancing in Raleigh, N.C. She had two children, Janelle Shane and Steven Shane.
Gretchen grew up in Minnesota, New York, Spain and Brazil. Her hobbies over the years included judo, hiking, long-distance canoeing, sewing, flower gardening and she did her scuba qualification dive in a frozen-over Lake George.
After a degree in medical technology at SUNY at Albany and a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of Minnesota in 1987, Gretchen studied as a post-doctoral scholar at The Ohio State University, where she researched the mechanisms of enzymes. She joined IU South Bend as the first full-time biochemistry professor, and was the primary force in establishing the university’s biochemistry degree, now one of the most popular science degrees at IUSB. She served as department chair, and earned all the teaching awards the campus had to offer, as well as university-wide teaching award, for her engaging and innovative teaching methods. Gretchen was an excellent mentor to many students, challenging and inspiring those needing confidence to achieve their best.
In addition to her academic career, Gretchen was also active in the music community. She was a founding patron of the South Bend Lyric Opera. She also served for many years in the First Presbyterian Church of Niles, where she was a member of the bell choir, substitute pianist and was active in church leadership. For many years she hosted music discussion groups at her home, accompanied by her homemade sorbets in flavors ranging from the adventuresome to the sublime. Gretchen’s enthusiasm, energy and love for friends and family made her an important part of any gathering.
The family wishes to thank Lakeland Health Services, Caring Circle Hospice and Hanson Hospice Center for their care of Gretchen.
Contributions in her honor can be made to the Gretchen Anderson Pathways Scholarship, Indiana University South Bend, at myiu.org/one-time-gift.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at the First Presbyterian Church of Niles, 13 S. 4th St., Niles. Gathering with friends and family will be from 2-3 p.m., with the memorial service at 3 p.m., and a reception at the church to follow.
