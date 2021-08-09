Grover D. Easterling Sr., 79, of Benton Harbor went home to Jesus on July 26, 2021. A service celebrating his life will be Aug. 13, at Brotherhood of all Nations, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 10 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. Visit www.robbinsbrothersfh.com to sign the guest book online.
Grover was born on March 4, 1942, in Lake Village, Ark., to Paul and Rosetta (Love) Easterling. He graduated from Central High in 1960. He soon moved to Chicago, and landed in Benton Harbor in 1962.