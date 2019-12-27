Guy Hadler Caple
Guy Hadler Caple, 67, of Benton Harbor, a devoted man of God, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
Guy was born Oct. 10, 1952, in St. Paul, Minn., to Wesley and Mary Louise (Hadler) Caple.
The family will receive guests from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 2001 Niles Ave., St. Joseph. Burial to follow in Riverview Cemetery, St. Joseph. Memorial contributions may be given to Life Today, the Water for Life Outreach, www.lifetoday.org/outreaches/water-for-life. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Guy was a graduate of Lakeshore High School and Central Michigan University. He was a retiree of the Cook Nuclear Plant, working as a QA auditor. Guy had so many amazing qualities that made him “Guy.” He was the most devoted husband, a patient and understanding father, a fun and attentive papa and the best friend that one could hope for. His greatest quality, felt by all who met him, was his capacity to love. He loved all, and he loved deeply. No one ever left Guy’s presence without knowing the Father’s love and without knowing how loved they were by Guy.
Guy is survived by his wife of 20 years, Linda (Fenrick) Caple; his children, Zachary (William Leitsch) Caple, Daniel (Gaja) Caple, Jennifer (Matthew) Warren, Michael (Tiffany) Bowie and Kevin Bowie; his grandchildren, Caleb, Adelyn, Liam and Isla; his mother, Mary Louise Caple; his brothers, James (Laurie) Caple, Stephen (Michelle) Caple, Jeffrey (Patricia) Caple, Scott (Meredith) Caple and David (Kristal Lynn Archer) Caple; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father; and his nephew, Jacob.