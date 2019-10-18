Guy Moore
Guy Moore, 80, of Watervliet went to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at his residence.
A Celebration of life service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Midway Baptist Church in Watervliet. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma. Donations in memory of Guy may be made to Midway Baptist Church, of which he was an active member, or Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to leave an online message of remembrance may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.
Guy was born Nov. 30, 1938, in Dowagiac, to Chester and Helen (Price) Moore. He was a barber in the community for 37 years, retiring in 2006. In addition, he was a retired Navy Chief, retiring in 1993 after 26 years of service. Guy was also a Forgotten Men's Ministry chaplain, served as chaplain and vice president of Christian Motorcyclist Association, and was an ordained minister through Midnight Hour Ministries. In his spare time he enjoyed adventurous activities, sailing, scuba diving, motorcycles, traveling and talking to anyone about Jesus.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly, whom he married Dec. 4, 1971; two sons, Daniel (Nancy Troxell) Moore of Niles and Joel (Kathy) Moore of Three Rivers; one daughter, Kristine Murray of Grand Rapids; one sister, Diane Kempton; two brothers, Sam Moore and Bob (Brenda) Moore; seven grandchildren: Lacey (Jason) Stachel, Tyler (Samantha) York, Hannah (Michael Kanczuzewski) Moore and Casey, Joshua, Caleb and Natalie Moore; five great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Scarlet, Nolan, Eli and Conner; and his canine companions, Mandy and granddog, Squeaks.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherrie York.