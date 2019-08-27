Guy William Meachum
Guy William Meachum, 38, of Bangor passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his home in Bangor.
He was born July 15, 1981, to Charles “Bill” Meachum and Renee (Olsen) Lute in Kalamazoo. Guy married Tasha Guritz on Oct. 2, 2009. He worked as an assembly operator at WDP in Mattawan for the past three years. Guy was an animal lover and had a mini farm where he raised chickens, ducks, rabbits and dogs. He also collected knives and enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family.
He is preceded by his father, Charles “Bill” Meachum; and grandfathers, Roy Edward Olsen and Charles James Meachum.
Guy is survived by his wife, Tasha Meachum; daughters, Clara Meachum at home and Hailey Meachum of South Bend, Ind.; mother, Renee Lute, and stepfather, Dennis Lute of South Haven; siblings, Chad (Megan) Meachum of South Haven and Kelly Meachum of Millburg; grandmothers, Ruby Olsen of South Haven and Arletta Meachum of Hartford; and mother- and father-in-law, Diana and Dan Guritz of Paw Paw.
Visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Bethel Baptist Church in South Haven. Memorial services will follow at 6 p.m. at the church, with Pastors Dale Byers and Mark Congrove officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Meachum family for Clara’s future support. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.