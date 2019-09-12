Hans Schulz
Hans Schulz, 91, of Berrien Springs passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Jenny’s Place in Berrien Springs.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 14, at Heritage Chapel, 8747 US 31, Berrien Springs, with the Rev. Derek Cromwell officiating. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery, Bridgman. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Hans’ name may be made to Neighbor to Neighbor in Berrien Springs Those wishing to sign Hans’ memory book online may do so at www.heritagechapel.com.
Hans was born March 25, 1928, in Berlin, Germany, to Albert and Margarete (Heise) Schulz. On Oct. 16, 1953, he married the former Kunigunde “Gunda” Wutzke in Luneburg, Germany. After moving to Berrien Springs, Hans was employed at Bendix Corp. in St. Joseph for 30 years, retiring in 1994. He was an avid football fan, following the New England Patriots. He enjoyed watching "The Lawrence Welk Show" and "Wheel of Fortune." Hans was known for his love of telling jokes.
Hans is survived by his children, Monika Schulz of Berrien Springs, Christel (Dan) Rudlaff of Sister Lakes and Harry Schulz of Berrien Springs; two grandchildren, Christopher (Allycia) Rudlaff of Sister Lakes and Jessica Schulz of Berrien Springs; his great-granddaughter, Elisabeth Rudlaff; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gunda, on March 24, 2010; and by siblings, Horst Schulz and Irene Panzenhagen.