Hans Stoll
Hans Stoll, 89, of Benton Harbor died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Caretel Inns of Lakeland in Royalton Township.
Hans was born on May 21, 1930, in Pforzheim, Germany, to Fritz and Gertrude Stoll. He was only 9 years old when World War II broke out and he was forced to become a man. When the booms came and his house crumbled to the ground, he had to barter with the farmers outside of the city for food for his parents and brother, who was 5. He saw many things that no boy should have seen. He left Germany in 1948 when he was 18 and landed in Winnipeg, Canada, where one of the jobs he worked was in a gold mine. Hans met his wife, Lucy, in 1952 there, and they were married in 1953.
They moved to the Fairplain area of Benton Harbor in 1955. Hans got a job at Gast Manufacturing and was employed there for 36 years before retiring. After retirement he was employed by the Florin Funeral Service for many years. Hans loved to go fishing and hunting. Hans and his wife loved to dance and went weekly to every dance at the D.A.N.K. and Kickers Club for many years until Lucy could no longer dance. Lucy preceded Hans in death in 2013 and they celebrated over 60 years of marriage. They had a wonderful life together. He had the most beautiful blue eyes and a smile that would light up the room. There was not a person on Earth who did not love Hans. He was a caring, loving, unselfish and funny individual. Hans was always more concerned about everyone else than himself. His family will miss him always.
His family includes his daughter, Shirley (Rick) Elble of Mount Washington, Ky.; his grandchild, Ricky; his great-grandchild, little Ricky; and his sister-in-law, Marga Stoll.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Walter.