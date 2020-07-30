Harold David “Hal” Bauschke, 94, formerly of St. Joseph passed away on July 28, 2020, at Pine Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Stevensville, where he resided.
Hal entered the world on Nov. 19, 1925, in Lowell, Mich., the second of three sons born to Harvey and Amanda (Glover) Bauschke. He was raised on a farm in Watervliet and graduated from Watervliet High School, class of 1944. He was drafted prior to graduation and was unable to complete his senior year. He was awarded his diploma at a later date. He served in the United States Navy in the Pacific Theater during World War II aboard the destroyer USS Woodworth (DD460). Hal was very proud of his naval service. He and his wife attended several crew reunions. Hal kept in touch with his former captain throughout the captain’s life.