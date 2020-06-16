Harold E. Borlik, 84, of St. Joseph died peacefully at his home surrounded by family on June 13, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 220 Church St., St. Joseph, with Father Arul presiding. Friends may visit with the family at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., then proceed to the church for the Mass. Inurnment will follow the service at Riverview Cemetery in St. Joseph, with Military Rites provided by the North Berrien Military Rites Team. The Mass and graveside service will be recorded and placed on the funeral home website following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Twin City Area Catholic School Fund. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.