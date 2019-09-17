Harold James 'Jim' Case
Jim Case was the life of the party, a true social butterfly who was never shy about being the first one on the dance floor. Jim was born in Lansing, Mich., on Nov. 29, 1949, and was preceded in death by his parents, Harold R. Case and Ireta R. Henderson. He passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
Jim loved life, his family – especially his wife and life partner, Roberta – and the occasional golf game, even though “Woody” never quite qualified for the Masters. Jim’s heart sang the loudest when he spent time with his grandkids, Scott and Staci, and of course he was thankful his son, Jay, and daughter-in-law, Amanda, made that possible. As a member of the U.S. Navy, he was even more proud that Jay served his country in the military as well. The Bahamas were Jim’s happy place, especially with Roberta by his side; if reincarnation were possible, Jim would have wanted to be a beach bum with a coconut rum in hand on the beach in Nassau.
Jim also leaves behind a stepdaughter, Janice (Jason) Shei, and her children, Sidney, Sara and AJ; two brothers, Jerry (Shawn) and Rod; and a sister, Vonda; several aunts and uncles; and many cousins who were truly Jim’s closest friends; and his beloved dog, Jake.
Jim retired from the State of Michigan and had been working part-time for DK Security.
Jim was cremated and there will be a private family celebration of life at a later date. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations please be made to the Baroda American Legion Post #345, 9214 First St., Baroda, MI 49101. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman.