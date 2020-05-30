Harold Leon Miller, 77, of Berrien Springs passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home.
A private family funeral service will be held at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, The Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman, MI 49106. A graveside service will be held for the public at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, at New Troy Cemetery, 4190 Weechik Road, Sawyer, MI 49125. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leon Miller Scholarship Fund; donations may be sent to Honor Credit Union, in care of Emma Haygood. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.