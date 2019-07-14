Harriet A. Collier
Harriet A. Collier, 76, of Stevensville passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at The Anchor Church of God, 5020 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville, with the Rev. Cathy Ganus officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to The Anchor Church of God. Those wishing to leave condolences online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Harriet was born on July 13, 1942, in St. Joseph, to Harry and Frances (Snyder) Blaisdell. She graduated from Lakeshore High School. On Dec. 26, 1966, Harriet married Floyd “Gene” Collier at First United Methodist Church in Stevensville. She worked for Whirlpool Corp. for over 15 years. Harriet was a member of The Anchor Church of God in Stevensville. She enjoyed knitting, baking and cooking, especially special birthday dinners for her family members. She also had a passion for gardening and traveling with Gene out west in their camper. Harriet had a beautiful soul, a kind heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Most of all, she loved to spend her time with her family.
Harriet is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gene Collier of Stevensville; son, Robby Collier of Stevensville; grandchildren, Ian Philyaw of Stevensville and Megan (Dominick) Valenti of Stevensville; great-grandchildren, Giovanni and Eli Valenti; and sister, Kathryn (Gerald) Petzke of Baroda.
Harriet was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Frances Blaisdell; daughter, Cheryl Collier; and grandson, Dustin Green.