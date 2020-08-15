Hedwig (Hedy) Anneliese Liebich, 99, of St. Joseph was born on a sunny day, May 15, 1921, and passed away on a bright sunny day, Aug. 4, 2020 at Pine Ridge Nursing Home in Stevensville.
She followed her spiritual faith until Christ our Lord took her into his loving arms. She was in born in Bremerhaven, West Germany to Edmond and Pauline (Speige) Liebich.
Hedy was one of four siblings, with Edmund Liebich, Josef Liebich and Ida Liebich-Mittelsteadt. She came to the United States in 1952 and was proud to become a citizen of the United States in 1957.
She was blessed with many good friends in St. Joseph, Florida, New York and Bremerhaven, Germany. She enjoyed belonging to the Senior Line Dancers, Aquasize Swim Group at the Southshore Club, and the Whitcomb Tower Warblers. Hedy was a contributor to the book “Lest We Forget,” which told about her war experiences in Germany and surrounding countries. Anyone who knew Hedy loved her. Her family would like to thank all who cared for her at the Whitcomb, Lakeland Hospital, Pine Ridge and a special thank you to the Aquasize swim group.
No visitation or service is planned at this time. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 926-9440. For those who wish to leave an online condolence you may do so at www.purely cremations.org.