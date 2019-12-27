Helen 'Cathy' Fisk
Helen "Cathy" Fisk, 72, of Dowagiac passed away at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, after a brief illness.
Cathy was born, the twin sister of Phillip Fisk, on Dec. 6, 1947, to the late Phillip and Catherine Fisk.
Cathy graduated from Berrien Springs High School in 1966. She went on to be a professional golfer, while working at Hampshire Country Club and Indian Lake Hills Golf Course, spanning a 50-year career. She won the Hampshire Club Championship, the St. Joe Valley Champion of Champions, several hole-in-ones as well as breaking various records throughout the area. She also taught golfers, teaching her techniques and instilling her love for the game.
When Cathy wasn't on the greens, she enjoyed puzzles, cross stitch and completing different rug artwork; she mostly enjoyed talking to and spending time with friends.
Cathy is survived by her brother, Phillip Fisk of Dowagiac; a close friend, Deborah (Skip) Peters; as well as many other friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, with a time of visitation beginning at noon. A private interment will follow in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made in Cathy's memory to the Brian Parker Foundation, 2469 Lone Elm St., Niles, MI 49120 or to the Braille Institute, 741 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90029.
