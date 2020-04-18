Helen Conrad, 91, of Benton Harbor passed away, Monday, April 13, 2020, at Pine Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Stevensville.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date, due to the current COVID-19 health concerns. Private family services will be held at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, St. Joseph, with Fr. James Adams officiating. Memorial donations in Helen’s name may be made to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan or St. John/St. Bernard Parish. Those wishing to sign Helen’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.