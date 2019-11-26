Helen E. Long
Helen E. Long, 95, of Benton Harbor passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Burial will follow in Crystal Springs Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from noon until time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hanson Hospice Center. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Helen is survived by her children, Suzanne (Charlie) Veverka of White Cloud, Mich., and Betty (Mike) Vondran of Wauwatosa, Wis.; grandchildren, TJ (Liz) Meister, Steve Watson, Rob (Julie) Watson and Jen Watson; great-grandchildren, Chasity (Daniel) Lowther, Alex Davis and Shane Davis; and great-great grandchildren, Elijah and Levi.
Helen was preceded in death by her husbands, Samuel Mensinger and William Long; parents, Albert and Mollie Miller; and siblings, Frieda Miller, Henry Miller and Gertrude Miller.