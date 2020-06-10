Helen Handy, 96, of Sodus died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Pine Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Stevensville.
Helen’s life began Feb. 5, 1924, in Benton Harbor. She was a lifetime area resident and spent most of her adult life in Sodus with the love of her life, Graham Handy. Helen loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family knew her as the Baby Whisperer. She was always soaking up all the hugs she could when visiting. Helen always looked forward to attending any type of performance or sporting event for her children and grandchildren. She spent countless hours making costumes for plays and dance recitals.