Helen J. Wozniak
Helen J. Wozniak, 93, of Stevensville, passed away at Caretel Inns of Lakeland in St. Joseph on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
Helen Jean (Conley) Wozniak was born to Joseph Ellis Conley and Helena Elizabeth (Maecher) Conley on Dec. 4, 1925, in Lafayette, Ind. The family relocated to Jackson, Mich., in 1943, where she attended her senior year at St. Mary’s High School. She worked for her dad at Modern Laundry Service, Jackson.
On July 3, 1948, she married Ted Wozniak and they celebrated 68 years together. Ted’s ambition to always do better for his family required moves to Mendon in 1954, Niles in 1958, East Lansing in 1959, Houghton Lake in 1960, Lansing in 1963 and Stevensville in 1967, when they purchased the Bella Villa Motel (later called Park Inn). While raising their children, Helen helped run the business for 30 years. She volunteered at St. Joseph Catholic Church as an active member of the Sunshine Wednesday Morning Group and sent 300-plus birthday cards annually to the youth of the parish for over 10 years. From 1988 to 2002 they enjoyed winters in Florida with their grandchildren, volunteering with the HOPE Outreach Center, St. David Church, Davie, Fla.
Helen was most happy being with family and never wanted to miss out on any adventure. She loved playing the card game, Pay Me, with friends. Helen’s costumes at the annual family reunions were always humorous.
Helen is survived by her six children: Larry Wozniak of Stevensville, Tom (Jean) Wozniak of Safety Harbor, Fla., Fred (Bonnie) Wozniak of Newnan, Ga., Carol (Ron) Larro of Suwanee, Ga., Pat (Teresa) Wozniak of Bainbridge Township and Sue (Bob) Hardy of Stevensville; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Helen is also survived by two brothers, Joe (Connie) Conley of Lansing, Mich., and John Conley of Jackson, Mich.; and a sister, Alice Adams of Hanover, Mich.; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Rose Sarrine; sisters-in-law, Stasia Kistka and Sophie Cyrocki; brothers-in-law, Felix Kistka and Ray Cyrocki; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Wozniak.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 211 Church St., St. Joseph. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Family and friends will pray the Rosary at 6:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Readiness Center, Benton Harbor, or St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph, Mich. Those wishing to sign Helen’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.