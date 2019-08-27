Helen M. Steinke
Helen M. Steinke, 89, of Benton Harbor passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Pine Ridge Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Stevensville.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, St. Joseph. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens, Coloma. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral from 10-11 a.m., also at the funeral home. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Helen was born on July 5, 1930, in Mishawaka, Ind. She graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1948. On Sept. 24, 1950, she married Alvin “Al” H. Steinke in Benton Harbor. Helen was a member of the D.A.N.K. Together, Helen and Al spent many years Round Dancing, which Helen cherished. They lived their whole life in the same house Al built with his own hands.
Helen is survived by her children: Bruce (Deborah) Steinke, Jody (David) Williams, Kevin (Rebecca) Steinke and Christopher Steinke; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Alvin Steinke, on May 24, 2005; and three sisters.