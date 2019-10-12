Helen Powers Herbert
Helen Powers Herbert, 90, of St. Joseph passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at The Willows in St. Joseph.
Arrangements are entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel, St. Joseph. Private burial will take place in Riverview Cemetery, St. Joseph. Memorial donations in Helen’s name may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT 84741, The Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan, or Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to sign Helen’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Helen was born Jan. 30, 1929, in Chicago, to Peter Sr. and Helen (Soemod) Drumm. She graduated from Mercy High School in Chicago, class of 1946. Helen taught dance at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Chicago as well as singing for many funerals at her father’s funeral home – Drumm Funeral Home in Chicago. On Sept. 9, 1950, she married John Powers in Chicago. Besides raising and caring for her family, Helen partnered with her husband in several business ventures. She joined her husband at Diamond Automotive Electric in Chicago, which he founded in 1948 and owned until 1975, when they moved to Michigan. They together owned and operated the Ray-Mar Motel in Coloma from 1960-1970, and A & A Electric in Benton Harbor from 1975 until 1994. Helen & John were members of the Paw Paw Lake Yacht Club and enjoyed wintering in Marco Island, Fla. John preceded her in death on Nov. 9, 1994.
On Oct. 24, 1995, she married LeRoy Herbert in Naperville, Ill. They enjoyed winters together in Naples, Fla. LeRoy preceded her in death on March 9, 2009. Helen was a member of the Mercy High School Alumnae Association in Tinley Park, Ill. She was very fond of animals, especially dogs. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Helen is survived by her children, Mariann (Robert) Litznerski of St. Joseph, Archie Powers of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and William (Mary) Powers of Plainwell, Mich.; five grandchildren: Andrea Litznerski, Emily (Andy) Foster, Valerie Litznerski, John Powers and Basil (Liz) Powers; five great-grandchildren: Louis, Frederick and Lillian Foster and Violet and Archie Powers; and a sister-in-law, Carlyn Drumm of Indiana.
In addition to her husbands, Helen was preceded in death by her brothers, Terrance “Ted” (Elsie) Drumm, Peter “Pete” (Dot) Drumm Jr. and Henry “Hank” Drumm.