Helga Helling
Helga Helling, 79, of Stevensville, passed away, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Woodland Terrace in Bridgman.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at First Church of God, 2627 Niles Ave., St. Joseph with the Rev. Robert Confer officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Bluff Cemetery in Stevensville. Friends may visit with the family from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorial donations in Helga’s name may be made to Alzheimer’s Association #ENDALZ (www.alz.org) Those wishing to sign Helga’s Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Helga was born Dec. 15, 1939 in Wolynia, Poland to Adolf and Emilie (Yekel) Keller. She immigrated to the United States when she was 12 years old and on Nov. 8, 1963, she married Friedhelm “Fred” Helling in Sarasota, Fla.
Helga was a teacher for Lakeshore Public Schools who loved connecting with and influencing the next generation. She retired in 2000 after 29 years of teaching but continued her friendships and community involvement with her “Breakfast Club” and membership with the PEO Chapter DG organization.
A beloved wife, mother, ‘Oma’, sister, aunt and friend, Helga always enjoyed her time baking treats in the kitchen or knitting countless items for others. She was a member of the First Church of God in St. Joseph where she often taught Sunday school and was active in her care group.
Helga is survived by her children, Heidi Helling and Randall Helling, both of Olathe, Kansas; five grandchildren, Dylan, Emily and Dawson Harrington, Robby and Blake Helling; her sisters, Lene Mitchke and Elfriede Wiechers, both of Germany; her sister-in-law Elsbeth Helling of Stevensville; nephews and niece Mark (Denyce) Hansch, Debbie (JD) Melvin and Tom Hansch; and several great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Fred on July 5, 2018; her parents; five sisters and one brother.