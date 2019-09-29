Henry Darnell Wallace
On the evening of Sept. 23, 2019, Henry Darnell Wallace passed away peacefully under the gentle care of Vitas Hospice, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He was 79 years old. Throughout the time surrounding his death he was visited and comforted by his friends and family members both near and far.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, at The Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Highway in Bridgman. Friends may meet with the family before the service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Three Oaks. Send flowers to the family and online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Henry was born May 5, 1940 in Memphis, Tenn., the son of the late Edward and Parthenia Wallace. He graduated from Wendell Phillip’s High School on the south side of Chicago. On March 5, 1962 he married Florestine Jones, who preceded him in death on Jan. 30, 2011. Henry moved his family from Chicago, where he was raised, to a small town in Michigan.
Henry D. Wallace is preceded in death by his loving wife, Florestine, daughter Angela W. Jacobs, male twin newborns, brothers Paul and Arthur Wallace, sister Julia Mclin. He is survived by son, Cornellious Wallace; daughter, Janice Treijs (Peter Lawrence); grandchildren: Jessica Cruz (Francisco Cruz), Kristine Treijs (Guntis Treijs), Carson B. Lawrence, Brittany, Eric, and Paige Jacobs (Curtis Jacobs), and great granddaughter Io D. Cruz, brothers Edward (Donnie) and Ernest (Judy) Wallace and a host of nieces and nephews.