Henry 'Hank' Hirsch
Henry “Hank” Hirsch, 90, of St. Joseph went to meet his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at his home.
A Celebration of Life Eternal will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at First Church of God, 2627 Niles Ave., St. Joseph, with the Rev. Robert Confer officiating, followed by military rites conducted by the North Berrien Military Rites Team. Private burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, St. Joseph. Friends may visit from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorials in Hank’s name may be made to Honor Flight or First Church of God. Those wishing to sign Hank’s Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Hank was born April 16, 1929, in Benton Harbor, to Henry Sr. and Olga (Muesler) Hirsch. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School, Class of 1947. Hank proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. In May 1953, he married the former Virginia “Ginny” Jenkins in St. Joseph. Hank worked for 42 years for Adams Sheet Metal, retiring in 1988. After Ginny’s passing, he married the former Beverly Ashbrook Koroch in September of 1999 in St. Joseph.
Hank was a long-time member of the First Church of God, where he served as an usher and with building maintenance for many years, and was active with the Prime-Timers. He was also a member of the Two Cylinder Club and the Korean War Veterans of Southwest Michigan. Hank was proud to be able to make the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., several years ago. He cherished the time spent with his family and many friends.
Hank is survived by his children, Jennifer Hirsch of Benton Harbor, Cindy (Steve) Duran of St. Joseph and Cathie (George) Clark of Grand Rapids; seven grandchildren: Angela (Aaron) Blessing, Sara (Scott) Nihart, Lisa (Nate) Reusser, Tracey (Justin) Krueger, Chris (Jill) Clark, Nick (Audra) Clark and Ryan Clark; 10 great-grandchildren; his sister, Caroline Seraphin of Fort Worth, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Hank was preceded in death by his first wife, Ginny, on March 30, 1999; his second wife, Beverly, on May 23, 2019; son, Michael Koroch on April 5, 2001; and siblings: Evelyn Sherwood, Lydia Bruder, Erven Hirsch, Edward Hirsch, Martha Shults and Ted Hirsch.