Henry 'Hank' Priebe Jr.
Henry “Hank” Priebe Jr., 93, of Sodus went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
A memorial service to celebrate Hank’s life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 4071 Naomi Road, Sodus, with Pastor Brenda Gordon officiating. Friends may visit from 10-11 a.m. at the church prior to the service and are invited to join the family to share memories at a luncheon immediately following and online at www.bowermanfuneral.com. Memorials in Hank’s honor may be made to Chapel Hill UMC.
Hank was born Feb. 8, 1926, in Stevensville to Henry and Mae Priebe. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1944. After graduation, he served two years in the U.S. Navy, followed by attendance at Michigan State University. He married Alyce Jeanne Fischer on June 17, 1950, at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church. Together they raised two sons, Greg and Terry. Hank retired from Whirlpool Corporation in 1982 after 34 years of service.
Hank was proud to be a second-generation farmer and was honored to have his name printed on Welch jelly labels in the early 2000s. He spent much of his time working tirelessly on his farm and building and restoring farm equipment. He also enjoyed big game hunting, including moose, elk and deer.
Treasured to Hank was his Chapel Hill UMC family. For 55 years he was a pillar of summer church camp with countless families at Lakeview Family Camp. He spent time with Chapel Hill youth on a canoe trip and a music festival in Kentucky. He was involved with the Boy Scouts and was a 70-year member of the Masonic Lodge. Hank had lessons to teach everyone and enjoyed sharing knowledge and swapping stories.
Hank is survived by his wife of 69 years, Alyce; sons, Greg (Linda) Priebe of Sarasota, Fla., and Terry (Deborah) Priebe of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Allen (Shireen) Hall of St. Joseph; and great-grandchildren, Hunter and Hayden Hall.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ray Priebe and Erwin (Sonny) Priebe.
Hank’s loved ones wish to thank the team at Hanson Hospice for the care, compassion, and support given to Hank and his family during his final days.