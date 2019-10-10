Henry Mae McClendon
Henry Mae “MaMa” McClendon, 93, of Lansing, Mich., formerly of Benton Harbor returned to her heavenly home on Oct. 2, 2019.
A service celebrating her life will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at Beautiful Gate Baptist Church, Benton Harbor. The visitation will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the service at noon. The Rev. Charles M. Jones Jr. will officiate. Interment will be in Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, Mich., at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Mae’s devotion to her family and her firm belief in God were her foundation. She was a longtime resident of Benton Harbor, where she attended Beautiful Gate Baptist Church.
Mae was born in Augusta, Ark., on March 5,1926. Mae was blessed with a large and loving family. She married the late Emery McClendon, and legendarily mothered 12 children. She is also proceeded in death by her four sons: Emery “Chucky” McClendon, Irvin Kyles, Jerry Guest Jr. and Marion Guest.
Mae is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator. Mae is survived by her daughters, Martha of Benton Harbor, Connie Y. McClendon-Ford, Evelyn D. Campbell and Roseanna (Lou) Houston, all of Lansing; sons, Emery Eugene and Eddie (Jeanette) McClendon, both of Benton Harbor, and Ricky of Lansing; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.