Henry Penn
Henry Penn, 84, of Benton Harbor departed this life Nov. 12, 2019, at home.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Henry was born in Covington, La., to Clarence Penn and Rosaline Roberts-Penn.
He entered the U.S. Marine Corp in 1957. In 1958 he met Jessie Lee Allen, and in 1965 they were married. He loved fishing, gardening, bird watching, shooting pool, bowling, music, tinkering with electronics, building things such as antennas, family and neighbors.
He was a very patient and humble man, temperate in character, fun-loving and had a gift of making people smile or laugh. He created an atmosphere of peace and love. He spoke to everyone; he never met a stranger.
He leaves seven children: Pamela Bradley, Gerry Winston Sr., (daughter-in-law, Doris Winston), Gregory Penn, Sharon Penn, Michael Penn, Beverly Penn and Anthony Penn; siblings: William Penn, Geraldine Penn-Thomas, Johnny Lee Penn, Willester Penn Sr., Robert Penn Sr., Earl Penn, Bernard Penn Sr., Melvin Penn Sr., Carey Penn, Linda Penn-Young, Irma Penn-McClain, Barbara Penn, Marilyn Penn-Jackson and Hazel Shekinah; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, siblings and friends; and an uncle, David Booker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Everett Morris, Clarence Penn Jr. and Larry Penn; and sisters, Gloria Penn, Hazel Penn and Laura Penn-Vicks.