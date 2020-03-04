Herbert W. Antonowitsch, 68, of Benton Harbor passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Spectrum Heart Center in Grand Rapids, Mich.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with the Rev. Ruth Zwald officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 4-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Herb’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Those wishing to sign Herb’s memory book online may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.