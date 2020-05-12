Herman Frederick Hafer Jr., 94, formerly of Niles, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Cass County Medical Care Facility in Cassopolis.
He was born Dec. 3, 1925, in Benton Harbor to the late Annetta and Herman Hafer Sr. Herman was an Army veteran, serving in the United Kingdom, Germany and France during World War II. On May 15, 1948, he married Lydia Hauch in Glendora. Over the years, Herman had worked at Ross Carrier, Clark Equipment, River Valley School System, Anheuser-Busch and Glendora Church.