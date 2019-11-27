Herta Meier
Herta Meier, 88, of St. Joseph passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Anderson, Ind.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Washington Avenue Church of God, 4051 Washington Ave., St. Joseph, with Pastor Willi Kant officiating. Burial will follow in Hickory Bluff Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Herta was born on Aug. 4, 1931, to Huldreich and Hulda (Pohl) Herbstreit in Sernick, Poland. She and her family immigrated to the United States and settled in St. Joseph, where she met the love of her life, Walter Meier. They were married at First Church of God, St. Joseph, on Aug. 31, 1952.
Herta was a member of Washington Avenue Church of God for more than 60 years, where she taught Sunday School, sang in various choirs and vocal ensembles and participated in women’s ministry. For many years, Herta and her husband cooked at church functions and youth retreats, traveling with a youth group as far as Mexico. She enjoyed having guests in her home, gardening, doing needlepoint and volunteering at the local Soup Kitchen. Most of all, her favorite and most cherished times were spent with her children, grandchildren and, in later years, her great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Herta is survived by her children, Esther (Willi) Kant of Anderson, Robert (Darlene) Meier of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and David (Astrid) Meier of Stevensville; grandchildren: Christopher (Rachel) Kant, Jennifer (David) Durica, David (Jena) Meier, Nicholas (Melissa) Meier, Jessica (Jonathan) Hannich, Jonathan (Brittney) Meier and Kristina (Richard) Reid; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Elsa Stadelmayer, Tilly (Don) Fedor and Margie (Gerald) Zoller; sister-in-law, Erika Herbstreit, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Herta was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; her parents, Huldreich and Hulda Herbstreit; her siblings, Herman Herbstreit and Hedwig Malzon; and brothers-in law, Robert Malzon and Rudy Stadelmayer.